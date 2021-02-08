CJ Cheiljedang Q4 net income down 65.6 pct. to 32.2 bln won
15:49 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 32.2 billion won (US$28.8 million), down 65.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 296.6 billion won, up 9.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.2 percent to 6.15 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
