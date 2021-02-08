Poongsan Q4 net income up 330.4 pct. to 33.7 bln won
16:23 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Poongsan Corp. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 33.7 billion won (US$30.1 million), up 330.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 219.9 percent on-year to 53.5 billion won. Sales increased 13.1 percent to 798.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
