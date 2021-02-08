GS Retail Q4 net profit down 44.5 pct. to 5.4 bln won
16:39 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 5.4 billion won (US$4.8 million), down 44.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 48.5 percent on-year to 25.7 billion won. Sales decreased 3.6 percent to 2.16 trillion won.
The operating profit was 27.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
