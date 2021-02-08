Is Dongseo Q4 net income down 17.4 pct. to 14.9 bln won
17:54 February 08, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 14.9 billion won (US$13.3 million), down 17.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 51.3 billion won, up 82.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 40 percent to 338.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 22.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)