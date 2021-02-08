Go to Contents
AstraZeneca to start supplying COVID-19 vaccines from Feb. 24

20:41 February 08, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- AstraZeneca will start delivering the first batch of its COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea starting from Feb. 24, South Korean health authorities said Monday.

The virus response control tower said in a statement that AstraZeneca's vaccine will be supplied in phases from Feb. 24 over the following several days, without elaborating on the amount of doses and other details.

The announcement came after Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a parliamentary meeting that he expects the first phase of inoculation will begin as soon as vaccines are delivered on the cited date.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) also said earlier in the day that 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine will be provided in the final week of this month.

Separately, at least 2.71 million doses of coronavirus vaccines are expected to arrive in South Korea in the first half, the KDCA said.

The pharmaceutical company in early January sought emergency use approval for its vaccines manufactured by SK Bioscience Co., a vaccine unit of South Korea's SK Group, at a factory in the country.

Employees at SK Bioscience Co.'s factory in Andong, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, package AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

