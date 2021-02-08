S. Korea confirms another bird flu case
SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a chicken egg farm in a northern border town, health officials said Monday, raising the total caseload to 88.
According to the officials, the latest case of the H5N8 strain of bird flu was reported at the farm in Pocheon, 46 kilometers north of Seoul.
Poultry near the farm have been slaughtered as a precautionary measure, with restrictions on movement in the region also imposed, they said.
The total number of cases has increased to 88 since the first highly pathogenic bird flu infection in nearly three years was reported in late November.
