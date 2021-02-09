N.K. leader holds plenary Central Committee meeting of Workers' Party
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea held a Workers' Party meeting to finalize plans for new policies and decisions adopted at last month's rare party congress, state media said Tuesday.
On Monday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended the second plenary meeting of the party's 8th Central Committee to push ahead with "strategic tasks" set forth during the eighth party congress, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the plenary meeting, Kim criticized "passive and self-protecting tendencies revealed by the state economic guidance organs" in setting this year's goals, and stressed the "principled matters for overcoming the tendencies and organizing the economic work in an innovative and meticulous way," the KCNA said.
A plenary session of the Central Committee usually takes place at least once a year to decide its key policy line, organization reshuffles and other major issues.
The first plenary meeting of the party committee was held last month during the party congress.
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
