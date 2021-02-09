Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG #Skyworth #rollable TV

China's Skyworth apologizes over misusing image of LG's rollable TV

09:56 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Chinese electronics giant Skyworth has apologized over misusing an image of LG Electronics Inc.'s rollable TV during its presentation at a tech expo last month, industry insiders said Tuesday, following the South Korean tech firm's complaint.

Skyworth USA Corp., the American unit of Skyworth, recently issued a statement acknowledging its unauthorized use of LG's rollable TV image during its Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 online event.

"Skyworth USA Corporation misused an LG Rollable OLED TV image in the Skyworth TV CES 2021 livestreaming presentation and mistakenly introduced it as part of our 'Innovative Skyworth OLED Products,'" it said.

"Skyworth TV acknowledges this improper use of the LG Rollable OLED TV image and wishes to reiterate that we respect all intellectual property rights. We have taken a series of proactive steps to resolve this with LG Electronics as a matter of urgency and ensure that any similar instances will not occur in the future."

LG launched the Signature OLED R in October 2020. The company is currently the only TV maker to commercialize a TV with a rollable OLED display.

After finding out that Skyworth has used its OLED TV image without permission, LG sent a complaint to the Chinese firm for correction.

LG has been actively dealing with patent infringement cases in recent years. Last year, it filed complaints against Chinese firms TCL and Hisense, as well as Turkish consumer electronics giant Arcelik.

This composite photo shows an image from Skyworth's CES 2021 event (L) and a LG Signature R OLED TV image released by LG Electronics Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK