SKC swings to red in Q4
10:13 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 35.4 billion won (US$31.7 million), shifting from a profit of 6.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 55 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 27.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14 percent to 713.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
