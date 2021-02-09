Hanon Systems Q4 net profit down 24.8 pct. to 89.7 bln won
12:54 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanon Systems on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 89.7 billion won (US$80.5 million), down 24.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 194.3 billion won, up 13.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 7.1 percent to 2.1 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
