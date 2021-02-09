Go to Contents
KT swings to black in Q4

13:21 February 09, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 39.1 billion won (US$35.1 million), swinging from a loss of 10.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 6.4 percent on-year to 166.8 billion won. Revenue increased 0.2 percent to 6.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was 2.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
