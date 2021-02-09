Kia to invest 29 tln won in future mobility, others by 2025
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker by sales, said Tuesday it will invest 29 trillion won (US$26 billion) in future mobility technologies and other auto-manufacturing facilities by 2025.
Kia will spend 18.8 trillion won on enhancing profitability in the existing car manufacturing business and 10.1 trillion won on generating business opportunities through investments in future mobility technologies, the company said in a statement.
The maker of the K5 sedan and the Palisade SUV said it will also make efforts to improve shareholder value in the next six years.
Kia and its bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales.
