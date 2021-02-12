N. Korea's trade with China down 80 pct last year amid global pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China shrank about 80 percent on-year in 2020 as Pyongyang maintained tough border controls against the global coronavirus pandemic, China's customs data has shown.
North Korea's total trade volume with China stood at US$539.1 million last year, down 80.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.
North Korea's imports from China dropped 80.9 percent on-year to $491.1 million last year, while its exports to the neighboring country totaled $48 million, down 77.7 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
The sharp decline is attributable to tightened border controls put in place to ward off a COVID-19 outbreak on its soil.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but it has implemented relatively swift and extensive antivirus efforts since early last year, including border controls restricting movement of people and goods between the two countries.
