BGF Retail Q4 net profit down 23.6 pct. to 26.2 bln won
15:34 February 09, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 9 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 26.2 billion won (US$23.5 million), down 23.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 20.2 percent on-year to 35.5 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 1.55 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
