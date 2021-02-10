N.K. leader specified policy direction for inter-Korean, external matters
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un specified the direction for polices related to inter-Korean relations as he held a Workers' Party meeting to discuss follow-up measures on plans set forth at last month's party congress, state media reported Wednesday.
Kim attended the second day of the plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee and reported on domestic economic issues and other external matters, including relations with South Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"The General Secretary in the report evinced the militant tasks to be carried out by the People's Army and the munitions industry this year for implementing the decisions set forth by the 8th Party Congress, and the direction of future action to be taken by the sector in charge of affairs with South Korea and the sector in charge of external affairs," the KCNA said.
At the party congress early last month, Kim vowed to advance nuclear capabilities, calling the United States its biggest enemy and said any change in currently chilled inter-Korean relations will depend upon South Korea's future attitude.
