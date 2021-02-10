Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Bitcoin on rise on back of 'speculative demand' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon administration's 1st minister jailed for 'blacklist' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ex-Environment Minister Kim arrested for 'blacklist' (Donga llbo)
-- South Korea's tax revenue fell 8 trillion won in 2020 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden lashes out: Xi doesn't have democratic bone (Segye Times)
-- Ex-Minister Kim jailed for 2 years, 6 months for 'blacklist' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Eun-gyeong, Moon administration's 1st minister, imprisoned (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca vaccine to be provided starting Feb. 26 (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ministry of Environment Blacklist' Kim Eun-gyeong jailed (Hankook Ilbo)
-- National debt amounts to 1,000 tln won, will expand to 2,000 tln won in 9 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tesla to receive bitcoin (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ex-environment minister jailed for blacklist (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Caution remains high as new virus cases jump back over 300 (Korea Herald)
-- New foreign minister faces diplomatic challenges (Korea Times)
(END)