Korean-language dailies

-- Bitcoin on rise on back of 'speculative demand' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon administration's 1st minister jailed for 'blacklist' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ex-Environment Minister Kim arrested for 'blacklist' (Donga llbo)

-- South Korea's tax revenue fell 8 trillion won in 2020 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden lashes out: Xi doesn't have democratic bone (Segye Times)

-- Ex-Minister Kim jailed for 2 years, 6 months for 'blacklist' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Eun-gyeong, Moon administration's 1st minister, imprisoned (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- AstraZeneca vaccine to be provided starting Feb. 26 (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Ministry of Environment Blacklist' Kim Eun-gyeong jailed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- National debt amounts to 1,000 tln won, will expand to 2,000 tln won in 9 years (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tesla to receive bitcoin (Korea Economic Daily)

