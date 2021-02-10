(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 10)
Mounting US-China rivalry
Korea should maintain diplomatic balance
The escalating U.S.-China rivalry is certainly a cause for concern, particularly for South Korea. This reminds us of an old Korean saying: A shrimp gets hurt when whales fight. Imagine what would happen if the G2 economies engage in a new Cold War confrontation.
South Korea, for its part, hopes that the new U.S. administration under President Joe Biden will mend ties with China to step up cooperation for mutual benefit. But that hope seems to be a far cry from the harsh reality that the two global giants are gearing toward a fiercer confrontation than ever before.
Biden's recent remarks about China bring more worries than hope. He said in an interview aired Sunday by CBS that China is in for "extreme competition" from the U.S. under his administration. But he said the new relationship he wants to forge with China need not be one of conflict.
The U.S. president even described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "very bright" and "very tough" but without "a democratic, small D, bone in his body." This description could indicate that he will raise the issue of human rights with China. Biden has already vowed to stand up for democratic values and restore a rules-based international order, and so is expected to continue former President Donald Trump's hardline policy toward Beijing. Even worse, he could take a tougher stance on China than his predecessor.
The rising tension was also felt Saturday during phone talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi. Blinken reportedly touched on sensitive issues such as the situations in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. China has invited international criticism for violating human rights of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, and suppressing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Beijing has also clashed with Washington for the latter's support for self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims is part of its territory.
Blinken reaffirmed his position that the U.S. would work with its allies to cope with China's threat to the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan. He made it clear that Washington will stand up for democratic values and human rights in such places as Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. He also called on China to join the international community in its condemnation of the military coup in Myanmar.
However, Yang reportedly countered Blinken by saying that China won't tolerate any foreign interference because Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet were internal affairs. He also urged Washington to respect the "One China" policy regarding Taiwan which he said is the "most sensitive, most important and core issue" between the two countries.
In a nutshell, the Biden administration is likely to go beyond Trump's trade and technology war with China to cover human rights and other issues. In this situation, concerns are growing that South Korea might be caught in the crossfire from the mounting superpower rivalry.
The Moon Jae-in administration should strive to strike a diplomatic balance between the U.S. and China to better protect its national interests. South Korea is heavily dependent on the U.S. ― its traditional ally ― for security. On the other hand, it relies on China, its largest trading partner, for economic growth. Seoul must work out a new strategy to cope with a possible situation in which the country is forced to choose between Washington and Beijing.
(END)