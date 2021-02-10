(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 10)

The U.S. president even described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "very bright" and "very tough" but without "a democratic, small D, bone in his body." This description could indicate that he will raise the issue of human rights with China. Biden has already vowed to stand up for democratic values and restore a rules-based international order, and so is expected to continue former President Donald Trump's hardline policy toward Beijing. Even worse, he could take a tougher stance on China than his predecessor.