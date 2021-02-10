Job loss largest in over 2 decades in January amid pandemic
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the largest job loss in January since 1998 as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to pummel the job market, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 25.8 million last month, 982,000 fewer than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the sharpest on-year fall since December 1998, when the country lost 1.28 million jobs in the wake of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
The country has reported job losses every month since March, when the nation lost about 195,000 jobs, the first on-year job loss since 2009, amid the pandemic.
For all of 2020, the nation shed the largest number of jobs since 1998.
The country's jobless rate rose 1.6 percentage points on-year to 5.7 percent last month. The January unemployment rate hit a record high for any January since 1999.
