Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Blue Dragon Awards

'The Man Standing Next' wins best picture at Blue Dragon Awards

08:45 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- "The Man Standing Next," a political drama about the assassination of former President Park Chung-hee in 1979, has won best picture at the 41st annual Blue Dragon Awards, one of the nation's top film honors.

At the awards ceremony held at Paradise City Korea in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, on Tuesday, the movie directed by Woo Min-ho earned the very last trophy out of 10 nominations.

This photo, provided by The Sports Chosun, shows winners of the 41st Blue Dragon Awards held at Paradise City in Incheon, 40 km west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

It is Woo's second Blue Dragon's best picture following the political crime-action film "Inside Men" in 2016.

"The Man Standing Next" has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 93rd Academy Awards slated for April.

This photo, provided by The Sports Chosun, shows Ra Mi-ran (L) and Yoo Ah-in winning best actress and best actor, respectively, at the 41st Blue Dragon Awards held at Paradise City in Incheon, 40 km west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yoo Ah-in was awarded best actor for his performance in the crime drama "Voice of Silence," while the best actress title went to Ra Mi-ran of the comedy "Honest Candidate."

Director Lim Dae-hyung of the romance "Moonlit Winter" won best director and best screenplay, and Hong Eui-jeong, who directed "Voice of Silence," received the best rookie director award.

The honors of best actors in supporting roles were given to Park Jung-min of "Deliver Us from Evil" and Esom of "Samjin Company English Class."

This photo, provided by The Sports Chosun, shows Esom (L) and Park Jung-min winning best actors in supporting roles at the 41st Blue Dragon Awards held at Paradise City in Incheon, 40 km west of Seoul, on Feb. 9, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Blue Dragon Awards were originally scheduled to take place in December but were postponed for about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK