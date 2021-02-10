Wednesday's weather forecast
09:03 February 10, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 10
Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 0
Suwon 08/-3 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/03 Cloudy 20
Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 0
Busan 12/00 Sunny 0
