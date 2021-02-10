Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:03 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 0

Suwon 08/-3 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/03 Cloudy 20

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 0

Busan 12/00 Sunny 0

(END)

