(Yonhap Interview) New slugger looking to bring power, wisdom to rebuilding KBO club

Healy chose to make the leap to the KBO for "a great opportunity to play every day and get some much needed at-bats under my belt." Healy missed much of the 2019 season with the Mariners because of injuries, and he was ruled out for the year in August with hip operation. He signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the 2020 season, which was reduced from 162 games to 60 games due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Healy only appeared in four games and batted 1-for-7.