Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform

"We are delighted to join Big Hit, YG and Kiswe as partners in KBYK as we look to help further evolve the opportunities and live streaming experiences for UMG artists and their fans today, and into the future," said Boyd Muir, Universal Music Group vice president, chief financial officer and president of operations. "This past year has shown that the need for reliable and innovative live-streaming has never been greater. VenewLive offers some of the most creative and memorable opportunities for today's artists to globalize their art and performances, tailored to enhance the community and fan-experience."

