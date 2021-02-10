Seoul stocks down late Wednesday morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Wednesday morning as investors sought profits ahead of the country's Lunar New Year holiday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 2.19 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,082.48 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI traded choppy throughout the morning as foreigners and institutions sold local stocks before the Lunar New Year holiday period, which falls on Feb. 11-14.
Most large caps in Seoul traded lower.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics lost 0.85 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.4 percent.
Pharmaceutical company Samsung Biologics declined 0.5 percent, and Celltrion retreated 0.3 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem tumbled 2.26 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.42 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver rose 1.26 percent, and rival Kakao jumped 3.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,111.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.7 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)