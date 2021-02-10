Korea Shipbuilding wins 239 bln-won order from Europe
15:28 February 10, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Wednesday that it has won a 239 billion-won (US$216 million) order from a European company.
Under the deal, two container carriers to be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. will be delivered from May 2023, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
KSOE has three shipbuilding units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
