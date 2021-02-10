Netmarble Q4 net income up 2097.9 pct. to 103.3 bln won
15:49 February 10, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 103.3 billion won (US$93.3 million), up 2097.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 82.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 51.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.4 percent to 623.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)