Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month

Last year, he made a surprise splash as one of his songs "Gang" suddenly became an internet meme. Boosted by the popularity, the singer appeared on variety show "Hangout with Yoo" where he created SSAK3, a project trio with comedian Yoo Jae-suk and singer Lee Hyo-ri. The trio went onto top summer music charts last year with songs reminiscent of 1990s-2000s sentiment.