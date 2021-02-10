Road traffic slows ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on highways began to slow Wednesday afternoon, the road authorities said, as many people headed to their hometowns to spend the Lunar New Year holiday.
At 3 p.m., sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway connecting Seoul to the southeastern port city of Busan crawled at under 40 kilometers per hour, according to Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC).
This year the holiday will begin Thursday and last through the weekend, including Lunar New Year's Day on Friday. The government's ban on private gatherings of five or more people will remain in place through Sunday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Expressways will charge toll fees, unlike during previous Lunar New Year holidays, in order to discourage travel.
As of 4 p.m., the expected travel time was 5 hours and 20 minutes from Seoul to Busan, 4 hours and 20 minutes from Seoul to the southwestern city of Gwangju, 4 hours and 50 minutes from Seoul to the southeastern city of Ulsan and 2 hours and 40 minutes from Seoul to the northeastern city of Gangneung, according to the KEC.
Outbound traffic from Seoul is expected to reach a peak around 6-7 p.m. and continue through Thursday. Inbound traffic will also be heaviest at 6-7 p.m. and ease around 9-10 p.m., it said.
A total of 4.63 million cars are anticipated to hit the road Wednesday, with 460,000 traveling from the capital area to the provinces and 420,000 traveling in the opposite direction, according to the KEC.
