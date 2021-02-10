Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon appoints new culture minister despite backlash from opposition party

18:48 February 10, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Hwang Hee, a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker, as new culture minister Wednesday, a day after the National Assembly's confirmation hearing on him.

Hwang's tenure starts on Thursday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a note to reporters.

Earlier in the day, a related parliamentary committee, controlled by the DP, adopted a report on the results of its confirmation hearing on Hwang, held Tuesday, amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party, which claims that Hwang is not qualified for the ministerial job.

Moon nominated the two-term lawmaker to lead the ministry in a partial Cabinet reshuffle announced last month. Hwang worked with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae under the Roh Moo-hyun administration in the 2000s.

Hwang Hee, tapped as culture minister, attends a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul on Feb. 9, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK