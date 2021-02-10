Minor quake occurs in waters off western city of Incheon
20:53 February 10, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck western South Korea on Wednesday evening, with no major damage expected, the weather agency said.
The earthquake occurred at 7:28 p.m. in waters 38 kilometers southwest of Incheon at a depth of 9 km, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at 37.32 degrees north latitude and 126.24 degrees east longitude.
It was the third-strongest earthquake to hit South Korea this year.
No damage was expected from the quake, officials said.
