U.S. will not hesitate to use force when necessary to protect allies: Biden
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States will not hesitate to use force if necessary to protect its people and allies, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.
"As your commander in chief, I will never hesitate to use force to defend the vital interests of American people, and our allies around the world when necessary," Biden said during his visit to the Pentagon.
"The central indispensable mission of the Department of Defense is to deter aggression from our enemies, and, if required, to fight and win wars to keep America safe," he added.
Still, Biden said the use of force must always be the last resort.
"I believe force should be a tool of last resort, not first," he said in his address to U.S. service members and defense officials.
Biden's visit to the Pentagon marked his first since he took office on Jan. 20. It also marked his second trip to a Cabinet department following his trip to the State Department last week.
