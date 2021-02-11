Third day of N.K. party meeting discusses legal issues to facilitate economic development
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for stronger legal control to achieve his new national economic plan as he held a Workers' Party meeting to discuss follow-up measures on plans set forth at last month's party congress, state media reported Thursday.
Kim attended the third day of the plenary meeting of the party's eighth Central Committee and reported on "important tasks" to ensure the implementation of the national economic plan by law, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)
"The report stressed the importance to strengthen the legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan, the order of the Party and the law of the state," the KCNA said.
Kim also called on the legislative sector to "remove irrational elements becoming stumbling blocks to the implementation of the national economic plan and enact and perfect new laws for every sector which help promote the efficiency of the production and construction."
At the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party last month, the North unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
The KCNA said that the plenary meeting will continue, without saying when it will end.
