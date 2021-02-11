Go to Contents
Thursday's weather forecast

09:09 February 11, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/02 Sunny 0

Incheon 08/01 Sunny 0

Suwon 11/00 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 0

Gangneung 15/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20

Jeju 14/06 Sunny 20

Daegu 13/01 Sunny 10

Busan 14/02 Cloudy 20

(END)

