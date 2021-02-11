Thursday's weather forecast
09:09 February 11, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/02 Sunny 0
Incheon 08/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 11/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 11/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/-1 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 09/-2 Sunny 0
Gangneung 15/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 13/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 15/00 Cloudy 20
Jeju 14/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/01 Sunny 10
Busan 14/02 Cloudy 20
(END)