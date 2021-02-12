40 pct of Lotto winners say will buy real estate with prize money
SEJONG, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- More than 40 percent of people who won Lotto, the country's most popular lottery, said they will use the prize money to acquire real estate assets, a survey showed Friday.
Among 271 Lotto winners in the first half of 2020, 42 percent of them said they will buy houses or properties with the prize money, according to a survey conducted by the finance ministry's lottery committee and the Lotto seller.
The survey showed that 22 percent of the winners planned to use the prize money to pay off their debts, while 13 percent answered that they will use it for their businesses.
The survey said 30 percent of the winners bought Lotto tickets because of its big prize money, while 27 percent played the lottery for fun and 16 percent bought them after having a good dream.
When asked about their lucky dreams, 27 percent of the winners said they had a dream about animals, while 23 percent said they had a dream showing their ancestors. Fourteen percent of the winners had a dream about water or fire.
The survey showed the winners had been purchasing Lotto tickets regularly for a long time.
Sixty-five percent of the winners said they bought Lotto tickets at least once a week on average and 29 percent of them said they have been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 10 years.
Half of the winners said they would tell their husband or wife about their lottery win, while 27 percent of them said they would not tell anyone.
The average prize money for the winners on the survey was 2.1 billion won (US$1.9 million) before taxes, with the highest at 3.5 billion won and the lowest at 900 million won.
The survey showed the oldest lottery winner in the first half of 2020 was aged 90, while the youngest was a 21-year-old.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)