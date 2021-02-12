Moon offers Lunar New Year greetings to neighboring countries
18:20 February 12, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday offered Lunar New Year greetings to neighboring countries via social media.
"Best wishes to all our neighbors who celebrate the Lunar New Year!," he wrote on his Facebook and Twitter pages. "May 2021 bring good health and peace to everyone. We look forward to the day we meet without masks!"
The message was written in Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese and English -- languages of countries that celebrate the Lunar New Year.
This year the holiday began Thursday in South Korea and will last through Sunday, including the weekend.
