Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea's Coupang seeks to make initial public offering on NY stock exchange

01:13 February 13, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. is seeking to have its stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, documents showed Friday.

In the documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Coupang revealed its plan to sell an unspecified number of Class A common stocks on the New York bourse.

The South Korean firm had long been expected to make an initial public offering in the U.S., with global news wire Bloomberg earlier suggesting the company would likely make an offering in the second quarter.

Bloomberg had put Coupang's initial value at US$30 billion.

According to the documents submitted by Coupang, the South Korean firm posted total revenues of about $11.97 billion in 2020, nearly double from $6.27 billion posted the year before, with a net loss of about $474.9 million, down from a net loss of $699 million in 2019.

The captured image from the website of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission shows an application submitted by South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang on Feb. 12, 2021, requesting permission to make an initial public offering of common stocks on the New York Stock Exchange. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK