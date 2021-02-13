N. Korean nuclear issue a top priority for Biden administration: State Dept.
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean nuclear issue remains a top priority for the U.S. government despite the recent lack of direct engagement with the country, a State Department official said Friday.
Ned Price, department press secretary, also said the U.S. is in close touch with its allies and partners to deal with the North Korean nuclear issue.
"I hope you don't confuse a lack of direct engagement with North Korea as an indication that the challenge of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs to suggest that that's not a priority," Price said in a telephonic press conference.
"It is, in fact, very much is," he added.
