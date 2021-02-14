Sunday's weather forecast
09:00 February 14, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/03 Sunny 60
Incheon 10/02 Sunny 60
Suwon 12/01 Sunny 60
Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/01 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 13/00 Sunny 60
Gangneung 17/06 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 60
Gwangju 17/05 Sunny 70
Jeju 17/10 Sunny 70
Daegu 15/03 Sunny 70
Busan 15/10 Rain 70
(END)