Sunday's weather forecast

09:00 February 14, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/03 Sunny 60

Incheon 10/02 Sunny 60

Suwon 12/01 Sunny 60

Cheongju 14/02 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/01 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 13/00 Sunny 60

Gangneung 17/06 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 16/04 Sunny 60

Gwangju 17/05 Sunny 70

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 70

Daegu 15/03 Sunny 70

Busan 15/10 Rain 70

(END)

