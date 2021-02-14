Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Japan earthquake #overseas Koreans

No reports of S. Koreans suffering damage from quake-hit Fukushima

10:45 February 14, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Sunday there were no reports of South Koreans suffering damage from the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck off northeastern Japan the previous night.

The quake, which occurred at around 11 p.m. off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, left over 100 people injured, according to Japanese media.

"No damage from our nationals has been reported so far," the ministry said, adding that its consulate general will provide necessary assistance to South Koreans living in the region.

According to the ministry, some 1,300 South Koreans reside in Fukushima Prefecture and another 3,200 in nearby Miyagi Prefecture.

No reports of S. Koreans suffering damage from quake-hit Fukushima - 1


(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK