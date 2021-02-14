Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #steel output-coronavirus impact

S. Korea's steel output dips below 70 mln tons on pandemic

11:10 February 14, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's steel production fell below 70 million metric tons for the first time in four years in 2020 as demand from carmakers, shipbuilders and construction firms plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, industry data showed Sunday.

The country produced a total of 60.71 million metric tons of steel in 2020, ranking sixth in terms of steel output, following China, India, Japan, Russia and the United States, according to data from the Korea Iron & Steel Association.

It was the first time for the local steel production to fall below 70 million tons after it marked 68.6 million tons in 2016.

Global steel production declined 0.9 percent to 1.86 billion tons last year, marking the first decline since a 3.1 percent drop in 2015.

This file photo provided by POSCO shows a worker at the No. 1 blast furnace in the steelmaker's integrated steel mill in Pohang, 370 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK