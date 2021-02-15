Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 February 15, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Restaurants in greater Seoul allowed to open till 10 p.m., social distancing rules eased after 69 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coupang on road to go public in New York stock market, becoming 'dinosaur company' worth 55 tln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party changes direction to 'selectively' pay out 4th round of relief money (Donga llbo)
-- 'I'm so hungry,' says elementary school student (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Whistleblowers face revenge, lose jobs (Segye Times)
-- 82 pct of children staying at group facilities could not reunite with families during holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- He wrote children's books with hands that molested 11-year-old child (Hankyoreh)
-- Refugees coming to S. Korea still face misconceptions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2.16 mln were forced to leave workplaces last year due to AI, COVID-19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 triggers industry 'big bang,' only leading companies survive in each industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Social distancing measures relaxed at last (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reports first COVID-19 fatality involving patient in 20s (Korea Herald)
-- Clubs, room salons allowed to reopen amid eased rules (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK