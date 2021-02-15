Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Feb. 15
Korean-language dailies
-- Restaurants in greater Seoul allowed to open till 10 p.m., social distancing rules eased after 69 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Coupang on road to go public in New York stock market, becoming 'dinosaur company' worth 55 tln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party changes direction to 'selectively' pay out 4th round of relief money (Donga llbo)
-- 'I'm so hungry,' says elementary school student (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Whistleblowers face revenge, lose jobs (Segye Times)
-- 82 pct of children staying at group facilities could not reunite with families during holiday (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- He wrote children's books with hands that molested 11-year-old child (Hankyoreh)
-- Refugees coming to S. Korea still face misconceptions (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 2.16 mln were forced to leave workplaces last year due to AI, COVID-19 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- COVID-19 triggers industry 'big bang,' only leading companies survive in each industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Social distancing measures relaxed at last (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea reports first COVID-19 fatality involving patient in 20s (Korea Herald)
-- Clubs, room salons allowed to reopen amid eased rules (Korea Times)
