Police raid religious group over breach of virus rules
08:19 February 15, 2021
DAEJEON, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police on Monday raided the headquarters of a local Christian missionary group over suspected violations of antivirus protocols that led to a large outbreak of the coronavirus.
Investigators have been seizing computer hard drives and documents from the International Mission headquarters in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the police.
IM has been blamed for more than 400 cases of the coronavirus at its facilities, including the International English Mission School.
