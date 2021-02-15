(News Focus) S. Korea keen on restoring ties with Japan amid U.S. calls for trilateral tie-up
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is revving up efforts to mend ties with Japan frayed over wartime history and trade, as the United States pushes for tighter trilateral cooperation with the two Asian allies in the face of an assertive China and an intransigent North Korea.
Seoul has recently been making a flurry of conciliatory gestures toward Tokyo, referring to Japan as the "closest neighbor" in its latest diplomatic white paper, reiterating its "firm" will to repair the fraught relationship and focusing more on "constructive, future-oriented" cooperation.
Its pivot from years of rancorous rows stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula came as Seoul seeks cooperation with Tokyo in reengaging with Pyongyang, and tight policy coordination with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.
The shift might reflect the reality that Japan has a role to play in promoting peace on the peninsula when Washington explores a new, comprehensive strategy toward Pyongyang based on collaboration not only with Seoul, but also with Tokyo and other partners, observers said.
"There was a perception that Japan could be a spoiler in addressing the North Korean issue, as Tokyo had focused heavily on the issue of its abducted nationals during past multilateral nuclear talks with Pyongyang." Nam Chang-hee, a professor of international politics at Inha University, said.
"But South Korea appears to have grown more aware about the reality vis-a-vis the significance of its relations with Tokyo, and trilateral cooperation among the two countries and Washington," he added.
Seoul's fence-mending efforts picked up pace as the Biden administration has repeatedly mentioned trilateral cooperation with Seoul and Tokyo, as part of a broader effort to restore America's global leadership against China's assertiveness.
Intrinsic to shoring up lackluster three-way cooperation is ensuring a smooth partnership between South Korea and Japan that have seen their ties dipping to one of the lowest ebbs in recent years, with their historical spats spilling over into economic and security realms.
From reparation issues involving victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery and forced labor to its export curbs and a recurring territorial spat over Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, various thorny issues have been left festering without any diplomatic off-ramp in sight.
Washington, keen on tightening its regional democratic alliances in a departure from the former Trump administration's transactional diplomacy, made no secret of its discomfort.
"Current tensions between Japan and the Republic of Korea are regrettable," a State Department official was quoted by the Voice of America as saying last week.
"The Biden-Harris administration is strengthening America's relationships not only with our allies, but the relationships among them. None are more important than Japan and the Republic of Korea," the official added.
Since late last year, Seoul has been seen as strengthening diplomacy toward Tokyo.
Senior government and ruling party officials, including National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won, visited Tokyo for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Earlier this month, Seoul's new diplomatic white paper called Japan the "closest neighbor" with which it should cooperate for peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and beyond, though its defense policy paper described Japan just as "a neighboring country" in a change from the earlier reference as a "partner."
Seoul's diplomatic efforts came amid worries that South Korea could be left out in the process of the U.S. fleshing out a geopolitical vision against a rising China, as Seoul has signaled strategic ambiguity over matters concerning the great-power rivalry, in contrast with Tokyo being in lockstep with Washington.
Such concerns deepened as the U.S. and Japan have been broadening their alliance through consistent combined military drills and Tokyo's participation in U.S.-led security platforms such as the Quad architecture, while South Korea and the U.S. have been suspending or scaling down their exercises to back diplomacy with the North.
"The operational scope of the U.S.-Japan alliance has continued to deepen and broaden, and now the mission of keeping China in check appears to have become a key part of that alliance," Kim Tae-hyung, a professor of international politics at Soongsil University, said.
"Washington has hoped that the South Korea-U.S. alliance will join the U.S.-Japan alliance's regional security efforts. It is of course aware of the potential backlash from China, but it may incrementally add pressure on Seoul to move in that direction," he added.
Seoul's friendly gestures to Tokyo derive partly from its hope that the Tokyo Olympics, slated for this year, could create an opening to resume dialogue with Pyongyang, though the COVID-19 pandemic still casts uncertainty over whether the sporting event can go ahead as planned.
Growingly cognizant of Tokyo's diplomatic potential, Seoul has repeatedly communicated its wish to bury the hatchet.
"We should push for a project to establish a future-oriented relationship to carve out a future of co-existence and co-prosperity," Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il told reporters last month.
But cooperation with Japan is far from assured, as Tokyo insists that Seoul should first come up with its own solutions to the outstanding colonial-era issues following a series of court rulings calling for Japan's reparations.
Tokyo argues that the sexual slavery issue has already been settled under a 2015 government-to-government deal and that the forced labor issue was also addressed under a 1965 treaty that normalized bilateral relations.
Seoul's adherence to a "victim-oriented" approach and respect for judicial decisions on the issues has also made it difficult to explore optimal, sustainable diplomatic solutions that would not be affected by unforeseen historical disputes later, analysts noted.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)