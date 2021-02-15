S. Korea to hold annual meeting with regional think tank AMRO on economy
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it plans to launch an annual economic consultation this week with a regional macroeconomic research agency in Asia to discuss the country's economic situations.
The finance ministry, the central bank and 13 other institutions will hold videoconferences with a mission team from the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) between Tuesday and March 11, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The Singapore-based organization was established in 2011 to promote macroeconomic and financial stability in the Asian region, which covers the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its three Northeast Asian partners -- South Korea, China and Japan.
Every year, AMRO delegations visit South Korea to discuss the country's economic policies. But this year, the annual meeting will be replaced by a conference call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency plans to release a final report on the outcome of its annual meeting with South Korea in June.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)