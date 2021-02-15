S. Korea to launch new-format social distancing campaign in March, Moon says
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday his government will introduce new social distancing rules next month as South Korea is gearing up for full-fledged COVID-19 vaccine shots.
The focus will be on minimizing compulsory measures and encouraging voluntary ones, he said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
"It would be changed to disease control and prevention based on autonomy and responsibility from a one-size-fits-all compulsory way," Moon said.
He cited "accumulated fatigue" among the people over toughened social distancing restrictions that lasted for more than two months. This has driven the livelihoods of small business owners and the self-employed to the edge of the cliff, he added.
