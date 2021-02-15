Jejuair remains in red in Q4
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Jejuair Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 45 billion won (US$40.8 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 114.6 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 45.1 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 83.1 percent to 52.2 billion won.
The operating loss was 64.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
