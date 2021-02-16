'Suspicious man' caught near inter-Korean border, probe under way: JCS
11:28 February 16, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- A suspicious man was caught near a military checkpoint in the eastern section of the inter-Korean border on Tuesday, military authorities said.
The man was found around the checkpoint located inside the civilian access control line near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the east coast, in the early hours of the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
It is not immediately known if the man is from North Korea, and if so, how he could cross the border.
"A probe is under way. We will give further details after wrapping up the investigation," the JCS said in a brief release.
