Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 486 bln-won order from Europe
14:54 February 16, 2021
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has signed a 486 billion-won (US$442 million) deal to build four container carriers.
Under the deal with a European company, the vessels will be delivered by September 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.
The shipbuilder set its order target for this year at $7.7 billion, after achieving 78 percent of $7.21 billion in its annual order target last year.
Shares of Daewoo Shipbuilding fell 0.92 percent to 26,850 won as of 2:40 p.m. on the Seoul bourse.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword