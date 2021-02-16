Go to Contents
Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 486 bln-won order from Europe

14:54 February 16, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has signed a 486 billion-won (US$442 million) deal to build four container carriers.

Under the deal with a European company, the vessels will be delivered by September 2023, Daewoo Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder set its order target for this year at $7.7 billion, after achieving 78 percent of $7.21 billion in its annual order target last year.

Shares of Daewoo Shipbuilding fell 0.92 percent to 26,850 won as of 2:40 p.m. on the Seoul bourse.

This photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. on Aug. 31, 2020, shows a 24,000-foot equivalent unit container carrier built by the shipbuilder. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

