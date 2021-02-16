KBO club's hitting coach calls on players to take initiative

"The cool thing is, as young as Dong-hee is, he knows now what his strengths are, and he knows what goals he wants to go after, versus somebody having to tell him," Long said. "That's what we're trying to create: that culture where players are free to have beliefs in themselves. Now that Dong-hee has a good idea of his goals and has clarity of what direction he wants to go to, that's the most exciting thing."