N.K. leader's wife, Ri Sol-ju, makes 1st public appearance in over a year
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared in public for the first time in more than a year as she attended a concert commemorating the birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il, according to state media Wednesday.
Ri Sol-ju was last seen in January last year when she attended a concert celebrating Lunar New Year's Day at the Samjiyon Theater in Pyongyang with leader Kim.
On Tuesday, Kim and Ri watched the performance at Mansudae Art Theater commemorating the birthday of the late leader, according to the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party.
Earlier this week, state media also reported leader Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of the former leader and his father lie in state.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)