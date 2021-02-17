Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Korean-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers resignation 1 month into appointment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers to resign after justice minister's reshuffle of prosecutors (Kookmin Daily)
-- NIS chief says agency's past surveillance documents illegal (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide abruptly offers to resign less than 2 months into term (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Pfizer vaccine schedule moved up to next month (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offered to resign again after Moon's rejection (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers to resign 2 months into term in clash over justice minister's prosecution reshuffle (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top 100 companies have 56 executives born in 80s (Hankyoreh)
-- Chaos over Cheong Wa Dae senior aide's resignation offer (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Office workers also work part-time jobs at every opportunity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Out of nowhere, ruling party proposes prescreening packaging material (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Contracts signed for vaccines for 23 million more (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pandemic widens employment gap (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to crack down on 'greenhouse dorms' for migrant workers (Korea Times)
